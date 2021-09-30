Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $286.91 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $183.41 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

