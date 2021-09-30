Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.68 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,109,000 after purchasing an additional 507,291 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 410.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 526,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 434,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 88,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,536,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.