Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.53 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

