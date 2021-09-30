Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 12,261 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

