Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

