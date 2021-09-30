Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 20,000 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

