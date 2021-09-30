Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.