Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.18

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

