K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $4.65 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

