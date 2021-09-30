Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled it to capitalize on improving end-market conditions. The company continues to strengthen its supply chain to enhance its resiliency and limit disruptions. Juniper recently announced a collaboration with Intel to boost the Open RAN ecosystem. The move reflects its ongoing efforts to bring openness and innovation to a closed-off part of the network. However, component scarcity owing to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors is resulting in extended lead time. It faces competition in each of the served markets that have traditionally spearheaded innovation. Uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers are other headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $56,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

