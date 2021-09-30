JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $564,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day moving average is $190.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

