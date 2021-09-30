JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $536,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

