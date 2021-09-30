JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $518.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $518,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,029,000 after purchasing an additional 768,294 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

