JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $445.29 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $445,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,300.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

