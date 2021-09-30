JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.46% of KE worth $624,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in KE by 281.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in KE by 2,495.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in KE by 37.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,133,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,073,000 after buying an additional 1,125,169 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KE by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd now owns 769,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 269,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

