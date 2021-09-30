JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of Liberty Broadband worth $599,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,125,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $173.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.