JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $229,646,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.