JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.00 ($129.41).

Shares of Euronext stock opened at €97.80 ($115.06) on Thursday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a fifty-two week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €97.26 and a 200 day moving average of €91.21.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

