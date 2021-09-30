Jose De Jesus Loza Buys 1,469 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $22,490.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $280.13 million, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

