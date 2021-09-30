Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

