Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,449 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $18,961,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

MRK traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,731. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

