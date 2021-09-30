Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR remained flat at $$56.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,304. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95.

