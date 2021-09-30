Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,125,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.27. 339,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The company has a market cap of $487.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

