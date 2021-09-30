Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.51 and a 12 month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

