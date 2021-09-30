Johnson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 375,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

