Johnson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

IPG stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 77,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,916. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

