Johnson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $134,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

