Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

DFAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,086. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30.

