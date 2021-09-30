Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

JCI stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. 6,255,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,570. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

