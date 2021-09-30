Jobchain Market Capitalization Tops $4.54 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1,389.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00117500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00174130 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,559,598,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

