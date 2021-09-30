JFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after buying an additional 412,008 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 148,868 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.69. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

