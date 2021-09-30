JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,632 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 261.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

