Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,436 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.