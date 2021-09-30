Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,689 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Smartsheet worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,145.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.