Jennison Associates LLC Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

