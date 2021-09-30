Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.98 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,953 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,795,000.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

