Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,804 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

