Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$325.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $270.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.32. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

