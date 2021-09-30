Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

TEX opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Terex has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 7.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

