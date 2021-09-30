Jean-Charles Potvin Buys 10,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 968,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,549,852.80.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.62. The company had a trading volume of 312,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$132.43 million and a PE ratio of -161.00. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

