Jason P. Rhodes Sells 51,389 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,320,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 216,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,971. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

