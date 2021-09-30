Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 1,702 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

