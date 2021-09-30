Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

