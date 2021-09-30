Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

