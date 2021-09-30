Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 26,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

