Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,421,712.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

