J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

