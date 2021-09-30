Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4316 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Itaú Corpbanca has raised its dividend by 15,774.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

