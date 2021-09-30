iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $126.37 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44.

