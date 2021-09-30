iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $433.65. The stock had a trading volume of 695,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

